Home | Advertise | Classifieds | About | Contact
Grand Coulee is hiring an outside source to help the city reconcile its finances. The city council approved the hiring of an outside contractor to do the “reconciliation of city financial software system to city bank accounts to assure accuracy...
Grant County Port District 7, which runs Banks Lake Golf Course, has cut down a number of cottonwood trees at the course. The decision was made earlier this year because roots from the trees were...
The POWER program to feed game birds in the winter will soon end. Lack of “manpower” is finally catching up to the longtime program by POWER (Promoters of Wildlife and Environmental Resources). Carl Russell, longtime president of the...
The city of Grand Coulee is changing the way it pays for training for its volunteer fire department personnel. The council has agreed to pay the fire department a fixed monthly fee instead of payment on the number of members who show up for...
School enrollment up The average enrollment at Lake Roosevelt Schools for December was 714, according to school officials. The district had budgeted for an average of 690 for this school year. Street carts still being considered The Grand Coulee...
Here's a list of some of the major stories we've followed in 2016. Which ones were your favorites? January 6 An overhead covering that had shaded rodeo fans for decades at the Ridge Riders Rodeo...
A small-town newspaper must be more these days, and over the last decade-plus, we’ve been learning, along with the rest of the industry, just what that means. In 2017, our goals at The Star involve a better implementation of what we’ve learned...
As 2016 is wrapping up and we prepare for what lies ahead in 2017, it is always good to glance back at the last year and remember the events that affected us most. Now, I could go global for this column, but I decided to keep it personal because I...
The great philosopher Bob Hope once said, “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” He has a point. This time of year,...
As Mario Cuomo said, politicians campaign in poetry but have to govern in prose. Now we have a president-elect who campaigned in tweets ... but still will have to govern in prose. Donald Trump showed great skill as a campaigner, steering his...
Winter work of the Government camp maintenance crew. - January 12, 1940...
Jerry Blain Sharr, 37, of Golconda, Nevada, passed away at Turquoise Ridge on November 25, 2016. Services for Jerry will be at The Nazarene Church of Grand Coulee on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Ron Hunter who knows...
There is a $50 charge for obituaries published in the Star. This includes a photo and up to 500 words. Reminders for Celebrations of Life and Death Notices are $25. Articles must be either e-mailed, faxed or dropped off at the Star office. They...
No Chamber This Week The Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will not meet this Thursday. Happy New Year! American Legion to Meet The American Legion Post 157 holds legion meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting will be...
Some of the delivery teams were getting ready to hit the Santa trail Saturday morning, Dec. 17, when the temperature was hovering around zero degrees. The group wants to thank those in the community...
Grand Coulee Police 12/19 - A burglar at Sunbanks Lake Resort made off with several tools from a storage shed. Entry to the shed was gained with a key, suggesting, the report stated, that the party had access to a key. The person only took tools...
Grand Coulee resident Nick Heilman enjoys the recent snowfall by sledding down the road to Eden Harbor last week. - Jacob Wagner...
Back row from left: Sam Simpson, Francis Louie, Nazaire Brisbois, Sherwin Vargas; front row: Champ Louie, Alex Vallee, Jaysim Vallee, Jennilia WhiteTemple, Alex Thomas; ...
The Lake Roosevelt Raider wrestlers headed south to Coulee City last Wednesday for the Banks Lake Brawl, where each of the seven Raiders placed. Kaleb Horn, Jon Shelley, Tony Nichols, and Ida Sue all received first-place spots. Ryan Moon and Steven...
The Lake Roosevelt Raiders alumni vs. alumni basketball game was a big success, with good turnout and close games, according to Miranda Salas, who helped organize the event. Two games were played, one between the guys and one between the girls. In...
Tues. - Thurs., Dec 27-29 TBA Eagles Holiday Classic, away • Wednesday (JV only), 10:30 a.m., Boys’ JV vs Liberty; 1:30 p.m., Girls’ JV vs Priest River • Thursday (Varsity only), 10:30 a.m., Raiders vs Cheney; Noon, Lady Raiders vs...
COLUMBIA LEAGUE TEAM W L Strike or Spare 38 22 Team 6 34 26 Solid T Const. 20 40 Ron Staggs and Jesse Jackson 230 High Series: Ron Staggs 597 Splits: Jesse Jackson 2-7; Sonny Redthunder 2-7-8; Soy Redthunder 4-5-10 SENIORS 12-7-16 Frank E....